PALMYRA, Mo. — Behind a strong pitching performance by Bennett Stice and an unrelenting offensive attack, Palmyra defeated Monroe City 15-0 in four innings on Friday at Flower City Park to win the Class 3 District 7 title game.
“It just feels great,” said Palmyra third baseman Wade Begley. “We won my sophomore year and I think we would had won it last year. It’s just good to come out and get it this year.”
Palmyra struck early, scoring four runs in the first inning with Begley hitting a two-run home run. Zane Meyers adnd Mark Loman also had RBIs during the first inning.
Meyers would score a run in the second inning after reaching on an walk and later scoring on an error to put Palmyra up 5-0.
Monroe City was unable to get much going off of Stice, who had nine strikeouts in three innings. Monroe City could only scatter two hits and one walk, unable to get a key hit to score.
“I wasn’t trying to get strikeouts,” Stice said. “I was looking to put the ball in play and be efficient. I kind of struggled with a (walk and hit batsman). Pitching way too many pitches than I should have.”
Loman pulled Stice after three innings to conserve his pitch count. Reliever Landyn Smith came in and pitched a scoreless inning in relief to finish out the game.
Loman said Stice has been dominant all year but was pressing a bit on Friday.
“We scored enough runs to feel comfortable taking him out of there,” Loman said. “He’s got to remember he’s not going to be perfect and sometimes doesn’t hit his spot. He was making quality pitches.”
Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham said Stice is one of the top pitchers his team has faced this season.
“Velocity-wise, we just catch up to him,” Vanlandingham said. “Hat’s off to Palmyra. They are a great ball club.”
Palmyra sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning to score 10 runs and close out the game. Key hits in the fourth inning included a two-run home run from Nolyn Richards and a two-RBI single from Stice.
“That’s what our entire year has been about,” Stice said. “Just keep the line moving. Don’t have to get the big hit all the time. Just do something to get on base and get to the next guy. Be gritty.”
Monroe City pulled starting pitcher Brady Jones after allowing a home run to Richards and beaning Alex Loman. Gavin Mudd pitched the remainder of the game for Monroe City.
Jones went 3.1 innings with one strikeout, while allowing seven hits, five walks and seven earned runs. He would be the losing pitcher.
“He had a rough first inning,” Vanlandingham said. “Then he calmed down and got his nerves settled with three good innings. Then, with a team like Palmyra getting to see a guy two or three times, they kind of zeroed in on him and started hitting the ball.”
Palmyra defeated Highland 11-0 in five innings in the district semifinal game on Friday, prior to their win over Monroe City.
“I thought the guys were really focused,” Loman said. “Highland was coming off an emotional win in getting their first win of the year (yesterday). So they had a little energy coming in and they hung in there a little bit with us.”
Monroe City finishes the season with a 7-12 record and second place in the district. Monroe City started the season out 1-8, but were able to win six out of their last 10 games to close out the year.
Palmyra (16-9) will play Father Tolton (13-5) on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3 tournament. Game site is yet to be determined.
“They’ve got a nice team with good pitching,” Loman said. “I think they are a lot like us. Pretty similar to us as far as the matchup goes from what I seen.”