CANTON, Mo. -- Everything was going Canton's way to start off Friday's homecoming game against Palmyra.
The Tigers raced out to an 8-0 lead and shots were not falling down for the Panthers.
Palmyra head coach Brian Rea had confidence his team would respond and did not panic after falling into an early hole.
"I knew we would weather the storm," Rea said. "It's their floor and their homecoming. I told them they are going to come out hot and they did, and we just had to stay the course. The biggest thing is me not getting on them and making them tense up."
The patience paid off with Palmyra coming away with a 64-52 win over Canton.
Canton sophomore Preston Brewer had a hot hand early, draining two 3-pointers in the first quarter.
After an early timeout to regroup, Palmyra junior Bear Bock went on to score eight points in the latter part of the first quarter and narrow Canton's lead to 16-12 by quarter's end.
Panthers senior Tyler Banta drained a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Palmyra its first lead. Although Canton briefly re-took the lead, Palmyra entered halftime up 27-26.
"Give credit to Canton," Rea said. "They are big and they play good zone defense. They started out hot and we didn't. We got hot and thought it was going to continue and took some shots that we shouldn't. I talked to them at halftime and said (Canton) is a second half team .. so I knew it was going to be tough."
The game remained close in the third quarter and Palmyra would hold a narrow 43-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter is where Palmyra put Canton away, with Bock scoring seven points and senior Carson Hicks adding nine points.
Hicks led Palmyra in scoring with 22 points and also pulled down four rebounds.
"He did a great job," Rea said. "He was also the recipient of a lot of good passes, which makes for a lot of easy buckets. It was a team effort."
Bock had 15 points and six rebounds, while Banta scored 12 points.
Brewer led Canton in scoring with 16 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds.
Tigers senior Kyle Frazier had nine points and four rebounds.
Palmyra (3-0) will play Paris (1-2) in the opening round of the Monroe City Tournament in its next game on Monday at 6 p.m.
Canton (0-3) will host Clopton (2-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"We just have to keep working on poise and know everybody is going to give us our best shot," Rea said. "We've got to get a little rest because we've got guys who have been sick."
