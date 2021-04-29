Palmyra walks off winners against Centralia

PALMYRA, Mo. — For six innings, Palmyra was unable to figure out Centralia left-handed pitcher Jackson Wells and found themselves down 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning at Flower City Park.
Palmyra opened up the seventh inning with a leadoff home run from Nolyn Richards to tie the game up.
“Nolyn was not really looking good on a couple of swings and got one that he could handle,” said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. He dropped his head on the ball and didn’t overswing on that. He’s got a lot of power.”
Then, Alex Wilson singled and was lifted for courtesy runner Ryan McKeown. Wells got the next two batters out and was lifted after striking out Landyn Smith.
Centralia relief pitcher Ethan Adams intentionally walked Zane Meyers and then walked Wade Begley to load the bases.
Bennett Stice was down to his last strike when he hit a slow roller toward Centralia third baseman Lane Mathews, which scored McKeown to give Palmyra a 3-2 win.
“Just putting the ball in play at the end (with) Bennett getting a bat on that borderline curveball,” Loman said. “It was going to be a tough play for their third baseman and he really didn’t have a choice but to go home with it. We just gritted that one out.”
Wells went 6.2 innings for Centralia and was the losing pitcher. He had nine strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Loman said his batters made it a point to force Wells to work deep into counts during the seventh inning.
“We swung through some curveballs,” Loman said. “It’s not often you see a lefty, let alone one with that good of a curveball. He threw us for a loop for a couple of innings.”
Stice went six innings and got a no-decision. He had 12 strikeouts, while allowing four hits, three walks and two earned runs.
“Bennett had a lot of grit because his ball was a little flat coming out of his hand a little different,” Loman said. “He got some pitches up that they had decent swings on and then they got a few baserunners.”
Richards pitched the final inning in relief and was the winning pitcher. He struck out two batters, while allowing a walk, no hits and no runs.
Palmyra scored its first run in the first inning when Brody Lehenbauer scored on a wild pitch.
Centralia scored its first run in the second inning when Logan West scored on an throwing error. Their second run came in the fifth inning when Jack Romine singled to drive in Adams.
Centralia was aggressive on the base paths and stole six bases, including three by Romine.
“They really forced the issue on us,” Loman said. “Moved up on some bases when we weren’t expecting them to. Getting halfway and making us throw behind the runner.”
Palmyra (11-4) will play at Hannibal (10-6) on Friday at 5 p.m. Palmyra will also play a cluster on Saturday at South Callaway, which also includes Blair Oaks.
“Wade Begley is going to throw (against Hannibal),” Loman said. “He pitched against Highland and had a good start against them. I know Hannibal has played a couple of games this week, and we know we are probably going to see their best (pitcher).”