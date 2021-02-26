ELSBERRY, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team is heading to the Class 3 District 6 title game after defeating Elsberry 47-35 on the road Thursday night.
Palmyra rallied back after a slow start and being down 16-13 to Elsberry at halftime.
A pair of freshmen players made the difference for the Lady Panthers. Candra King scored a team-high 18 points, with Taytum White adding 12 points.
Elsberry senior Kylie Kinsler scored a team-high 12 points for the Lady Indians.
Palmyra (8-13) will face Clark County (14-7) in the Class 3 District 6 tournament final at Clark County High School on Saturday at 2 p.m.