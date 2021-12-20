PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra was unable to keep pace with Louisiana after a slow start, falling to the Bulldogs 62-43 in Monday's home game.
Louisiana took a 11-0 lead, but Palmyra was able narrow the Bulldogs lead to 20-14 by the end of the first quarter. The Panthers were aided by eight points off of two 3-pointers and a bucket from junior Tyler Banta.
The Panthers were unable to keep that momentum going in the second quarter, and were outscored by the Bulldogs by nine points. Senior Alex Loman scored all seven of Palmyra's points in the second quarter.
Loman would finish as Palmyra's top scorer, putting up 11 points. Banta and sophomore Bear Bock both scored eight points.
Louisiana junior Jack Logan scored a team-high 22 points. Senior Mason Washington added eight points.
Palmyra (4-5) will compete in the Highland Tournament when the Panthers return from Christmas break on Jan. 3.
