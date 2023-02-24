MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Shots were not falling for Palmyra during the Class 3 District 6 boys basketball championship game against South Shelby on Friday.
Palmyra's defense kept South Shelby in check, but the Cardinals would come away with a 39-22 win.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 4:06 am
South Shelby took a 9-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 18-7 lead at halftime.
Zaiden Wood led South Shelby in scoring with 13 points, while Jayden Baker added six points.
Palmyra junior Bear Bock scored a game-high 14 points, but the rest of the Panthers would combine for just eight more points.
South Shelby (16-12) will face Lutheran North (17-10) in the Class 3 sectional at 7:45 p.m. on Monday at Hannibal High School.
Palmyra finishes the season with a 20-8 record and will graduate Tyler Banta, Bronson Juette, Jon Lundberg, Ryan McKeown and Ethan Redd.
The Canton boys basketball team defeated host Schuyler County 65-50 in the Class 2 District 6 championship game to advance to Class 2 state sectionals.
Caleb Cox led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, with Preston Brewer adding 16 points and Evan Burbridge racking up 15 points.
Canton (16-10) will face Clopton (20-8) in the Class 2 sectional at 6 p.m. on Monday at Hannibal High School.
