MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
Palmyra proved that mantra right on Tuesday night, defeating Marion County 75-25 after a slow start in the first round of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament.
The game was closer than the final score appears during the first quarter and early into the second before Palmyra's shots start falling.
"We definitely had a slow start, but I think the girls did a good job defensively of keeping us in it," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "Then our offense got started."
Marion County challenged Palmyra early on and kept the game close with the help of six points by freshman Kennedy Hathaway in the first quarter.
Hathaway finished with a team-high nine points for the Lady Mustangs and also pulled down four rebounds.
The key spark for Palmyra's offense was sophomore Clare Williams, who drained three 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers started heating up.
Williams scored 13 points in the second quarter and led Palmyra in scoring with 23 points.
"Clare got her first offer from (Quincy University) as a sophomore," Southers said. "That says a lot. She deserves everything she gets. She works extremely hard. Very coachable kid and I'm glad she had a successful night."
Palmyra went from clinging to a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter to taking a 40-15 lead by halftime.
A key part of that was Palmyra's rebounding and second chance shots. The Lady Panthers outrebounded the Lady Mustangs by a 30-21 margin.
"I thought we did a tremendous job of rebounding the whole game," Southers said. "We did a real good job on offensive and defensive rebounding."
Palmyra junior Candra King played a big role in rebounding, collecting a team-high 11 boards while scoring 13 points.
"She's consistent for us and she's only going to get better for us as the season goes on," Southers said.
Several of Palmyra's starters found hot hands as the game went on, with junior Taytum White putting up 11 points and sophomore Sydney Compton adding 10 points.
"I was happy to see Abbey (Redd) get in the scoring department a little bit, as well as Taytum," Southers said. "Then, I thought Sydney had a breakout game as far as getting her legs back a little bit and back to her old self again."
Palmyra got 16 points and 10 rebounds from its bench during Tuesday's win.
"We've got to rely on our bench," Southers said. "From a defensive standpoint, it wears teams down. We go 10-deep and that's awesome that we don't really lose much."
Lady Mustangs sophomore Riley Holt scored eight points and had one rebound.
Marion County (1-4) will play Louisiana (1-2) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Palmyra (4-0) will play Highland (3-0) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
"We are going to watch the (Highland and Louisiana) game," Southers said. "Highland is playing extremely well. Playing really good basketball."
