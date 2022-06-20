PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys basketball team is hosting the Pantherball Shootout on Saturday.
Palmyra will open the shootout by playing Litchfield at 10:30 a.m.
The Panthers will then play Montgomery County in their second game at 1:50 p.m.
Palmyra will play Clark County in its third game against Clark County at 6 p.m., and finish out the shootout with a game against Marion County at 6:50 p.m.
Hannibal will also compete in the Pantherball Shootout, starting off with an 8 a.m. game against Knox County.
The Pirates will then play Griggsville-Perry at 8:50 a.m., and Montgomery County at 11:20 a.m.
Marion County will also play Western at 4:20 p.m., and Clark County at 5:10 p.m.
Prior to the Pantherball Shootout, Palmyra will play in the Illinois College Shootout on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, the Palmyra boys varsity team will play Central A&M at 5 p.m., Southeastern at 6 p.m. and Riverton at 8 p.m. The junior varsity team will play Southwestern at 9 a.m., Routt Catholic at 10 a.m. and West Central at noon.
On Friday, the Palmyra boys varsity team will play Greenville at 11 a.m., Hillsboro at 1 p.m. and Clinton at 2 p.m. The JV team will play Pittsfield at 9 a.m., Routt Catholic at 10 a.m. and Payson at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.