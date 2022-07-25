PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra High School will be holding introductions for its fall athletic teams on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The day will start with a softball parent meeting at Flower City Park, starting at 4:30 p.m. It will be followed by a softball scrimmage at 5 p.m.
The girls tennis parent meeting will be held at the high school courts, starting at 4:45 p.m. A tennis scimmage will follow at 5 p.m.
The parent meeting for the football team will start at 6 p.m. at the Palmyra High School football field.
The cross country and girls golf meeting for parents will also be at the football field, starting at 6 p.m.
Introductions for student-athletes participating in football, softball, cross country, girls tennis, girls golf and cheerleading will be held at the Palmyra High School football field, starting at 7 p.m.
A football scrimmage will be held following the player introductions.
