MARSHALL, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls tennis team rebounded from a loss to Quincy on Saturday by winning the Marshall Tournament.
Palmyra defeated Marshall 6-3 in the first match. Maura Gottman, Molly Gottman, Jaynee Durst and Jeorgia O'Brien each won their singles matches. Palmyra won two out of three doubles matches.
The Lady Panthers defeated Smith-Cotton 6-3 in the second match. Molly Gottman, Durst, Abbey Mann and O'Brien won their singles matches. Palmyra won two out of three doubles matches.
Palmyra (6-3) will host Hannibal (8-0) in its next match on Monday at 4 p.m.