Palmyra tennis wins district title

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls tennis team defeated Moberly and Mexico on its way to the Class 1 District 8 championship on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers defeated Moberly 5-0 in the district semifinal.
In singles play, Molly Gottman defeated Moberly’s Aleiya Myers in two sets (6-1, 6-0) and Jaynee Durst defeated Moberly’s Teagan Smith in two sets (6-0, 6-1).
Palmyra won all three doubles matches against Moberly. The No. 1 duo of Katy Rindom and Maura Gottman won 8-1, the No. 2 team of Molly Gottman and Jaynee Durst won 8-3 and the No. 3 squad of Abbey Mann and Jeorgia O’Brien won 8-4.
Palmyra defeated Mexico in a close 5-4 match in the district final.
The two teams split singles play 3-3. Rindom fell to Mexico’s Shelby Kennemore in two sets (2-6, 2-6), Maura Gottman defeated Mexico’s Katherine Gooch in two sets (6-4, 6-2), Molly Gottman fell to Mexico’s Lillian Yager in three sets (1-6, 6-4, 1-6), Durst defeated Mexico’s Estrella Lopez in two sets (6-2, 6-2), Mann fell to Mexico’s Jocelyn Garcia in two sets (5-7, 2-6) and O’Brien defeated Mexico’s Winona Whelam in two sets (6-2, 6-2).
Palmyra won two out of three doubles matches. Rindom and Maura Gottman won 8-6, Molly Gottman and Durst won 8-0 and Mann and O’Brien lost 8-2.
Palmyra (10-5) will play Westminster Christian Academy (10-7) in the Class 1 State Tournament on Monday.
