QUINCY, Ill. — The Palmyra girls tennis team fell to Quincy Notre Dame 7-2 in a road match Tuesday.
Palmyra won one out of six singles matches. Katy Rindom fell to QND’s Lia Quintero 8-0, Maura Gottman defeated QND’s Evie Schuetz 8-6, Molly Gottman fell to QND’s Olivia Ley 8-6, Jaynee Durst fell to QND’s Ava Jacobsen 8-5, Abbey Mann fell to QND’s Aly Young 8-6 and Jeorgia O’Brien fell to QND’s Addi Zanger 8-1.
The Lady Panthers won one out of three doubles matches. Rindom and Maura Gottman fell to QND’s Quintero and Ley 8-6, Molly Gottman and Durst defeated QND’s Schuetz and Zanger 8-6 and Mann and O’Brien fell to QND’s Jacobsen and Young 8-4.
Palmyra (8-4) will compete in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament next week from Oct. 4-7.