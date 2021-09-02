PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls tennis team fell to Quincy Notre Dame 7-2 at Palmyra High School on Wednesday.
Palmyra went 1-5 in singles play, with Jaynee Durst getting the only win over QND's Ava Jackson 8-3. Katy Rindom, Maura Gottman, Molly Gottman, Abbey Mann and Jeorgia O'Brien were defeated by QND players.
Palmyra went 1-2 in doubles play, with the team of Durst and O'Brien winning their match 8-5.
Palmyra (1-1) will play at Hannibal (2-0) on Thursday at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Palmyra will host Battle at 10 a.m.