JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Palmyra competed in the Helias Catholic tennis tournament with Duchesne, Helias Catholic and Hickman on Monday afternoon.
In singles matches, Abbey Mann won two out of three matches to finish first in No. 1 singles. She had her two wins against Duchesne and Hickman, while falling to Helias.
Other singles results included Jaynee Durst placing third and Molly Gottman placing fourth. Jeorgia O’Brien won one out of her three singles matches, defeating her Duchesne opponent.
The No. 1 Palmyra doubles team of Katy Rindom and Maura Gottman placed second after winning two out of three matches. The Panthers fell to Helias, while defeating Duchesne and Hickman.
The No. 2 doubles team of Emmalee Drebes and Marina Meyer finished third after winning one match against Duchesne, and falling to Helias and Hickman.
The No. 3 doubles team of Ashley Bode and Ava Browning placed first after defeating all three opponents.
The No. 4 team of Maggie Keim and Taytum White placed second after defeating Duchesne and Hickman and falling to Helias.
Palmyra (3-2) will play at Mexico (5-2) on Tuesday The Lady Panthers will also host Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday. Palmyra will conclude the week with a Saturday tournament at Marshall.