PALMYRA, Mo. -- The third place game in the 79th annual Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament between Palmyra and Highland went down to the wire.
The end result was a 51-47 win by the Panthers to capture third place after sophomore Carson Hicks hit a go ahead 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds to go to secure victory. Palmyra was clinging to a one-point lead prior to Hicks' play, with the game being tied 47-47 with 9.5 seconds remaining.
Panthers senior guard Alex Loman scored a team-high 14 points, while sophomore guard Bear Bock added 10 points.
Cougars senior Drew Mallett led the way in scoring with 17 points. Senior Alex Meyer added 13 points, while senior Cameron Bringer put up 11 points.
Palmyra (9-8) will play at Brookfield (4-13) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in its next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.