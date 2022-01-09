LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- No. 4 seed Palmyra defeated No. 3 seed Highland 54-49 in the Highland boys basketball tournament third-place game on Saturday.
Panthers senior Alex Loman scored a team-high 15 points, while senior Mason Roberts pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds. Sophomore Bear Bock put up 13 points and senior Adam Goodwin added 10 points.
Cougars senior Drew Mallett scored a team-high 15 points, while senior Cameron Bringer added 13 points.
Palmyra (6-6) will play at North Point (0-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
