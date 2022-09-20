HANNIBAL — Palmyra has won both meets of the Highway 61 Series, defeating Hannibal 8-1 on Monday at Hannibal High School.
The Lady Panthers won all three doubles matches and five out of six singles matches.
"I think both sides were very much adjusting to each other," said Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse. "As adjustments were being made, adjustments to those adjustments were being made. Tonight was very much a chess match. We just didn't come out on top."
Palmyra senior Maura Gottman defeated Hannibal senior Irelan Lomax 8-1 in the No. 1 singles match.
Palmyra sophomore Molly Gottman defeated Hannibal senior Brynn Burton 8-6 in the No. 2 singles match.
Hannibal junior Lanie Privett defeated Palmyra senior Jeorgia O'Brien 8-2 in the No. 3 singles match.
The No. 4 singles match came down to a tiebreaker after the original match went 8-8, with Palmyra junior Hadlie Kroeger defeating Hannibal senior Olivia Rawlings 8-6 in the tiebreaker set.
"Those matches were kind of neck-and-neck and they went back-and-forth," Kuse said.
Palmyra senior Abbey Mann defeated Hannibal senior Trinity Sutton 8-3 in the No. 5 singles match.
Palmyra junior Marina Meyer defeated Hannibal senior Sophie Albright 8-5 in the No. 6 singles match.
The Palmyra duo of Maura Gottman and Molly Gottman defeated the Hannibal duo of Lomax and Burton 8-2 in the No. 1 singles match.
The Palmyra duo of O'Brien and Mann defeated the Hannibal duo of Privett and Rawlings 8-2 in the No. 2 singles match.
The Palmyra duo of Kroeger and Meyer defeated the Hannibal duo of Sutton and Albright 8-0 in the No. 3 singles match.
Kuse switched up the doubles lineups prior to Monday's meet to make adjustments to Palmyra's lineup and to look forward to combinations that may be used in district play.
"We can only take two singles teams and two doubles teams to individual district play, so not everyone gets to play singles and not everyone gets to play doubles," Kuse said. "So we are planning ahead with a non-district and non-conference play match."
Palmyra (6-2) will play at Kirksville (3-4) on Tuesday and host Father Tolton (6-2) on Wednesday.
Hannibal (7-4) will play on the road against Quincy in its next meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Later in the week, Hannibal will host Moberly (1-6) on Thursday and the Hannibal Invitational with Kirksville, Palmyra and Troy Buchanan on Saturday.
"We'll get some competition (playing Quincy) because we know they are a good team," Kuse said. "See what we can learn and pull off a few set wins if we can. Come back home for Moberly and we have an individual tournament on Saturday, So, it's a very busy week."
