PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra softball team won its fifth straight game on Thursday, defeating Macon 3-2 at Flower City Park.
The Lady Panthers scratched out three runs off of just two hits, with Abbey Redd and Kennedy Wilson getting hits and scoring one run each.
Jazlin Gottman went 5.1 innings with nine strikeouts, while allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run to earn the win. Wilson closed out the game, getting two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.
Palmyra (9-4) will play at Highland (6-10) in its next game on Monday.