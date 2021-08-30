TROY, Mo. -- Palmyra finished 2-2 in the Lead Off Classic during the weekend to open softball season.
The Lady Panthers won their first game on Friday, defeating Ft. Zumwalt South 6-1 with Jazlin Gottman earning the win. In Friday's second game, Palmyra fell to Fulton 12-1.
Palmyra shut out Bowling Green 5-0 in Saturday's first game with Gottman (2-0) earning her second win. The Lady Panthers finished out the tournament falling to Timberland 10-2.
Palmyra (2-2) will play at Louisiana on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in its next game. The Lady Panthers will also host Mark Twain on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.