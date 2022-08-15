PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra went through highs and lows as a team during the softball season in 2021.
The Lady Panthers went on a seven-game winning streak only to drop its last two regular season games before falling to Highland in the Class 2 District 5 semifinals.
Palmyra will be focused on firing on all cylinders by the time the district tournament comes around this season.
"We definitely need to have better timely hitting than we did last year," said Palmyra head coach Lex Meyers. "That was definitely our downfall. We peaked really early last year and by the time we got to districts, we kind of just fell off the wagon."
Overall, Palmyra finished with a respectable 12-7 record last season, which was only a win shy of its record the previous season.
The veterans on the Lady Panthers aspire for more than a winning record, though.
"We definitely want to make it out of districts and make it as far as we can," said senior third baseman Abbey Redd. "Just stay up as a team and don't get down on each other. If a couple of games go wrong, we got to think we'll come to practice and figure out what's wrong and we'll get it right the next game."
Redd is one of two Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference selections returning this season and will play third base.
Junior Alaina Loman will play shortstop, with Palmyra bringing back its right side of the infield.
"I think our defense is pretty solid," Redd said. "We have most of our players coming back from last year, so our infield and outfield is pretty much the same. So, I think it's just allowing us to grow stronger as a team."
Palmyra graduated All-Conference pitcher Jazlin Gottman, with senior Kennedy Wilson stepping up to be the Lady Panthers' No. 1 pitcher.
"I've been working a lot on location and spin and getting a few miles per hour up on my pitches," Wilson said. "But mostly working on my spin and locating balls because that's where everything can go wrong with location and spin. Location is very important, especially with these bigger hitters and smarter hitters."
Wilson will play first base when not in the circle, with Palmyra working on finding a first baseman to platoon with her when Wilson is pitching.
Junior Hailey Kroeger is entering her third season as Palmyra's starting catcher.
Senior Tenlee Voss transferred over from Illinois this season and will get a crack at the second base job.
"She's a great addition to our team," Meyers said. "She can pitch, play second base and she's kind of a utility player. So that's nice."
All-Conference center fielder Bella McBride returns, as well as the entire starting outfield from last year with Lexi Peuster in left field and Anna Ragar in right field.
During recent practices, Palmyra has been working on defensive fundamentals.
"I think I'll have a strong defense behind me if I can place the ball where I need to place it, and produce ground balls and pop flies," Wilson said. "I think I'll have the defense behind me to back me up."
Players have been working hard on hitting during the offseason.
"We have a lot of speed and a lot of girls that can bunt," Wilson said. "We also have a lot of power to the middle to end of our lineup."
Palmyra also plans to be aggressive on the base paths this season.
"We have a bunch of girls that have high softball IQ, so they know when to go and when not to go," Redd said. "Know what to do to make the catcher work harder. Make the pitcher work harder and actually have to think about the people on base."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 20 -- Softball Jamboree
Aug. 26-27 -- Troy Leadoff Classic
Aug. 30 -- Louisiana
Sept. 1 -- at Mark Twain
Sept. 6 -- at La Plata
Sept. 8 -- at Monroe City
Sept. 10 -- at Canton Softball Cluster
Sept. 12 -- Moberly
Sept. 13 -- Clark County
Sept. 15 -- Bowling Green
Sept. 19 -- Elsberry
Sept. 20 -- at South Shelby
Sept. 22 -- at Macon
Sept. 24 -- at Montgomery County Softball Cluster
Sept. 26 -- Highland
Sept. 27 -- Brookfield
Oct. 1 -- Palmyra Softball Tournament
Oct. 3 -- Canton
Oct. 5 -- at Troy Buchanan
Oct. 6 -- at Centralia
Oct. 10 -- at Hannibal
