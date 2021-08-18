Palmyra softball focused on improving defense

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra softball head coach Lex Meyers has set a goal of shoring up the team defense in the Panthers quest to make a postseason run.
With only two seniors and two juniors on this year's team, the second-year Palmyra head coach has been stressing the fundamentals during practice.
"The biggest thing we have been working on is communication on defense," Meyers said. "Our defense is going to make or break us. We are working on if we make an error, to stop it there and not let it snowball."
Meyers added that she thinks her outfielders will cover a lot of ground since they are fast.
"We've been working on a lot of situations (such as runners on first and third)," Meyers said. "A lot of live at bats and live situations that will hopefully have us ready to go."
The Lady Panthers graduated their No. 1 pitcher Lydia Althoff, as well as All-Conference outfielder Sophie Hoerr from last year's team.
Despite the losses, Palmyra returns three All-Conference selections in senior pitcher Jazlin Gottman, junior infielder Abbey Redd and sophomore catcher Hailey Kroeger.
Gottman will be counted on for leadership on a young team.
"I think we will go far," Gottman said. "I honestly want to make it back to state like we did my sophomore year."
Gottman will also play first base when she is not on the mound and has spent the summer working on her game.
"I've been working on ball placement," Gottman said. "I've been working on my speed to get faster on the mound."
Other pitchers Meyers plans on using in the circle include junior Kennedy Wilson and sophomore Candra King.
Meyers is still figuring out her starting lineup and said she has confidence in her team's offense since Palmyra has a lot of contact hitters.
"We are deep at every position, which is awesome," Meyers said. "Honestly, if they can hit, they can play."
Another aspect of the game Palmyra has been working on is baserunning.
"I have probably three or four girls who are pretty quick," Meyers said. "Our heads up baserunning needs to be a little better, but as long as we know the situation and the girls are paying attention we'll be fine."
Palmyra went 13-12 during the 2020 season and finished second in its district. Palmyra fell to Monroe City in the Class 2 District 5 Championship Game after defeating Van-Far and Clark County in the first two rounds.
The No. 1 goal is to get back to the (district championship game)," Meyers said. "The conference will be tough this year. I hope our goal is to play every game like we couldn't play tomorrow."
2021 Schedule
Aug. 21 -- Softball Jamboree
Aug. 27-28 --14th Annual Lead Off Classic
Aug. 31 -- at Louisiana
Sept. 2 -- Mark Twain
Sept. 7 -- La Plata
Sept. 9 -- Monroe City
Sept. 13 -- at Moberly
Sept. 14 -- at Clark County
Sept. 16 - at Bowling Green
Sept. 21 -- South Shelby
Sept. 23 -- Macon
Sept. 25 -- Battle
Sept. 27 -- at Highland
Sept. 28 -- at Brookfield
Oct. 2 -- Centralia Invitational
Oct. 4 -- at Canton
Oct. 6 -- Troy Buchanan
Oct. 7 -- Centralia
Oct. 9 -- at Hickman
Oct. 11 -- Hannibal