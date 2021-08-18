Palmyra softball focused on improving defense
The 2021 Palmyra softball team. Front row left to right: Madison Fessenden, Elly Lorenson, Abbey Redd, Alaina Loman, Jansen Juette, Jazlin Gottman, Candra King and Hailey Kroeger. Back row: Assistant coach Macy Bross, Anna Ragar, Andilynn Reeves, Lexie Peuster, Chloe Chamberlain, Jenna McVeigh, Norah Augspurg, Jaelyn Chandler, Bella McBride and Head Coach Lex Meyers. Not pictured: Kennedy Wilson and Jaeda Parker.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra softball head coach Lex Meyers has set a goal of shoring up the team defense in the Panthers quest to make a postseason run.

With only two seniors and two juniors on this year's team, the second-year Palmyra head coach has been stressing the fundamentals during practice.

"The biggest thing we have been working on is communication on defense," Meyers said. "Our defense is going to make or break us. We are working on if we make an error, to stop it there and not let it snowball."

Meyers added that she thinks her outfielders will cover a lot of ground since they are fast.

"We've been working on a lot of situations (such as runners on first and third)," Meyers said. "A lot of live at bats and live situations that will hopefully have us ready to go."

The Lady Panthers graduated their No. 1 pitcher Lydia Althoff, as well as All-Conference outfielder Sophie Hoerr from last year's team.

Despite the losses, Palmyra returns three All-Conference selections in senior pitcher Jazlin Gottman, junior infielder Abbey Redd and sophomore catcher Hailey Kroeger.

Gottman will be counted on for leadership on a young team.

"I think we will go far," Gottman said. "I honestly want to make it back to state like we did my sophomore year."

Gottman will also play first base when she is not on the mound and has spent the summer working on her game.

"I've been working on ball placement," Gottman said. "I've been working on my speed to get faster on the mound."

Other pitchers Meyers plans on using in the circle include junior Kennedy Wilson and sophomore Candra King.

Meyers is still figuring out her starting lineup and said she has confidence in her team's offense since Palmyra has a lot of contact hitters.

"We are deep at every position, which is awesome," Meyers said. "Honestly, if they can hit, they can play."

Another aspect of the game Palmyra has been working on is baserunning.

"I have probably three or four girls who are pretty quick," Meyers said. "Our heads up baserunning needs to be a little better, but as long as we know the situation and the girls are paying attention we'll be fine."

Palmyra went 13-12 during the 2020 season and finished second in its district. Palmyra fell to Monroe City in the Class 2 District 5 Championship Game after defeating Van-Far and Clark County in the first two rounds.

The No. 1 goal is to get back to the (district championship game)," Meyers said. "The conference will be tough this year. I hope our goal is to play every game like we couldn't play tomorrow."

2021 Schedule

Aug. 21 -- Softball Jamboree

Aug. 27-28 --14th Annual Lead Off Classic

Aug. 31 -- at Louisiana

Sept. 2 -- Mark Twain

Sept. 7 -- La Plata

Sept. 9 -- Monroe City

Sept. 13 -- at Moberly

Sept. 14 -- at Clark County

Sept. 16 - at Bowling Green

Sept. 21 -- South Shelby

Sept. 23 -- Macon

Sept. 25 -- Battle

Sept. 27 -- at Highland

Sept. 28 -- at Brookfield

Oct. 2 -- Centralia Invitational

Oct. 4 -- at Canton

Oct. 6 -- Troy Buchanan

Oct. 7 -- Centralia

Oct. 9 -- at Hickman

Oct. 11 -- Hannibal

