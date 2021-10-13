PALMYRA, Mo. — The first round of the Class 2 District 5 softball tournament scheduled for Wednesday at Flower City Park was postponed to Thursday due to the rain.
There will be three first round games on Thursday. No. 4 Clark County and No. 5 South Shelby will be play at 4:30 p.m., No. 2 Palmyra and No. 7 Louisiana will be play at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Highland and No. 6 Mark Twain will be play at 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 Monroe City will play the Clark County/South Shelby winner on Friday at 5 p.m. in the semifinal.
The other semifinal will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The district final will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m.
