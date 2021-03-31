PALMYRA, Mo. — Going into Wednesday’s game at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Canton had been swinging the bat well enough to score double-digit runs in the Tigers first three games.
Palmyra was able to limit the damage from Canton on the Panthers way to a 12-5 win in a game both teams dealt with swirling winds.
“We knew they were scoring a bunch of runs and we were going to have to play good defense,” said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. “We had one inning there where we gave them a couple (runs) with an error, but our pitching overall was solid.”
Canton loaded the bases with just one out in the first inning and it looked like the Tigers would yet again start off with a big lead.
Instead, the Tigers were limited to one run in the first inning after designated hitter Aydin Morlang drove in starting pitcher Kegan Birck.
Palmyra would answer back in the bottom half of the first inning when shortstop Zane Meyers hit a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.
Meyers would give Palmyra its first lead in the third inning with an RBI single to drive in left fielder Hunter Wilson.
“(Meyers) is one guy who has been on time with his hitting approach so far in our four games we played,” Loman said. “He’s been consistent for us. The thing with him is he’s not coming out of his shoes. He’s squaring the ball and he’s on time.”
Canton would tie the game back up in the top of the fourth inning when Birck singled to drive in catcher Robert Sutton.
Palmyra answered right back in the bottom of the fourth when center fielder Brody Lehenbauer led off with a double. He was later driven in when Wilson came through with a two-out hit. Third baseman Wade Begley extended the Panthers lead to 5-2 when he hit an two-RBI double.
Canton kept clawing back into the game, with center fielder Sam Arnold hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning and first baseman Trevor Logsdon hitting a two-RBI double in the sixth inning.
“Sam put a nice swing on the ball and he’s a strong kind of long-strung kid,” said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. “Didn’t really surprise me because he’s done it before in the past. We need Sam to really help us out offensively and that was a good start tonight.”
Palmyra was clinging to a 6-5 lead midway through the sixth inning when they took control of the game.
The Panthers had already scored two runs in the sixth inning when first baseman Bennett Stice came up to the plate with the bases loaded. Although Stice doubled in his previous at bat, he laid down a suicide squeeze that would end up scoring three runs after a throwing error by Canton.
Loman said he felt like Palmyra needed to manufacture runs to beat a solid team like Canton.
“We wouldn’t have done it if there had been a different count, but the count was in our favor,” Loman said. “Just felt like it was a good time for it to extend the inning, even though Stive had a solid hit earlier in the game but he wanted to do it.”
Right before Stice’s suicide squeeze, Canton had taken out Birck in favor of Dalton Berhorst.
Anderson said his team’s errors on defense was the turning point of the game.
“Kind of the backbreaker was the suicide squeeze,” Anderson said. “Instead of getting an out, we threw the ball away at first and allowed a couple of extra runs to score.”
Birck went 5.1 innings for Canton with six strikeouts and was the losing pitcher.
“I thought (Birck) pitched his rear end off tonight,” Anderson said. “He pitched very well. He was throwing strikes. He was pitching to contact. Even after a couple of tough plays behind him, he kept throwing and that was good leadership from him.”
Palmyra starting pitcher Adam Goodwin was the winning pitcher after going 3.2 innings with five strikeouts.
Goodwin was relieved by Nolyn Richards, Landyn Smith and Meyers.
Canton (3-1) will host Louisiana (1-2) in the Tigers next game on Thursday, April 8.
The Tigers will rest up their arms and look on improving aspects of their play during the break.
“Tonight was a good thing because we know Palmyra is a really good team and their pitching is pretty good,” Anderson said. “They are a good fundamental team, so it gives us something to kind of mark up to shoot for.”
Palmyra (3-1) is back in action on Thursday and will travel to play Kirksville (4-3) at 5 p.m.
“(Kirksville is) a bigger school and we know they have a decent team,” Loman said. “So, we wil see what happens. We’ve got Bennett back out there (pitching) ... so hopefully we score enough runs to win tomorrow.”