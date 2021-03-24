PALMYRA, Mo. — Good pitching and timely hitting were keys for Palmyra in the Panthers 3-0 win over Elsberry in the baseball home opener at Flower City Park on Wednesday.
Palmyra starting pitcher Bennett Stice mowed down Elsberry batters during his five scoreless innings of work to earn the win. Stice had 13 strikeouts, while only allowing two hits and a walk.
“He fell behind in the count some, which he is going to be critical on that right now,” said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. “I’m not too worried about that right now. He did fall behind in the count some, but he had 13 strikeouts. You can’t complain too much as a coach.”
While Stice was silencing Elsberry’s bats, Palmyra was unable to get much going offensively off of Indians pitcher Joel Mound.
In the fourth inning, Elsberry third baseman Sean Phillips had a leadoff single and stole second base. Instead of an Elsberry rally, Stice came back to strike out the side.
Palmyra would finally breakthrough in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Catcher Mark Loman hit a two-out single, which was followed by a single from pinch hitter Nolyn Richards to advance Loman to third base.
Loman then scored on a balk from Mound, which also advanced Richards to second base.
“(Mound) was doing a nice job of keeping us guessing on what he was throwing,” Loman said. “He would get behind, he would get ahead. It was kind of hard to know what to pick up on, because he is a sneaky fast kid who hides the ball well.”
Palmyra added a couple of insurance runs in the fifth inning on another two-out rally.
Shortstop Zane Meyers singled and was driven in by a double from right fielder Adam Goodwin. Then, center fielder Brody Lehenbauer hit a RBI single to score Goodwin, which gave Palmyra a 3-0 lead.
“That was big,” Loman said. “It was nice to get more in the fifth. Those guys had some good approaches and good at bats. I thought everybody as the game went on, got better with their next at bat.”
Loman liked the approach from Richards, who pinch hit and came in to play first base for Quade Plunkett in the fourth inning. Richards had a single and a walk.
“Later, we started swinging the bat good,” Loman said. “There were a couple of good swings off of (Mound). Nolyn Richards had good at bats coming off the bench.”
Palmyra shifted Landyn Smith from second base to pitch the final two innings in relief.
Smith had two strikeouts, one hit allowed and no walks in his two scoreless innings.
“Landyn is a different type of pitcher than (Stice),” Loman said. “So it contrasted him really nicely. He used all of his pitches, got ahead early in the count and that’s what we want out of our relievers.”
Mound went six innings with four strikeouts; while allowing six hits, two walks and three earned runs for Elsberry.
Palmyra (2-1) will host Canton (1-0) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
“They won their first game 17-1 (over Missouri Military Academy), so they are going to swing the bat some,” Loman said. “We know we got to limit them because they got speed, too. Limit them on the bases and just play solid defense to just have a chance to win the game.”