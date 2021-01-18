PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra entered the 78th annual Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament as the No. 3 seed, with a much younger team than last year’s team that won the tournament championship.
Palmyra is now a win away from defending their title after defeating No. 6 seed Hannibal 48-17 Monday night on their home court.
“I’m very pleased with our effort,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “Obviously our defense played well, but offensively we had good ball movement and patience waiting for shots. I liked our tempo we played with tonight.”
Both teams had slow starts offensively, but Palmyra soon took control of the game. By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Panthers took a 14-7 lead.
Palmyra’s defense tightened up in the second quarter, holding Hannibal to just one point, which came by a free throw from Lady Pirates senior Elle Locke. Hannibal scored six of their eight first half points by free throw.
By halftime, Palmyra had a 24-8 lead over Hannibal.
“Our team kept blocking out hard, kept communicating on defense and showed great effort on the other end,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “Offensively, we just could not put the ball in the basket. We had a lot of good looks.”
Although Palmyra’s lead kept widening in the second half, Cerven felt like his defense was locked in for all four quarters of play.
“Good shots just weren’t falling for us,” Cerven said. “Despite that, we had a really good effort on defense.”
Palmyra senior forward Rylie McKinney scored a team-high 14 points, while also grabbing three rebounds.
McKinney also had a standout defensive performance for Palmyra.
“She has made life very difficult for post players,” Brandenburg said. “I love her effort. Her basketball IQ is really high, especially on the defensive end. She’s done a great job for us and I’m proud of the way she’s playing.”
The Palmyra freshmen duo of Taytum White and Candra King made a big impact in the win over Hannibal.
White was second on the team with 12 points and had one rebound. King led the team with seven rebounds, while scoring seven points.
Brandenburg said those two freshmen players have brought energy to the team this year.
“When they get going, our team gets going,” Brandenburg said. “I love that those girls play with no fear at this level, and I feel like that is a little bit contagious as a young team.”
Hannibal junior Maddie Harvey came off the bench to lead the team with four rebounds, and tied for the team lead with four points. Seniors Sydney Hart and Allie Hull also scored four points apiece.
Hannibal (2-10) will play No. 7 seed Mark Twain (5-8) in the tournament consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.
“We definitely got to get some shots up tomorrow and get that rolling in the right direction,” Cerven said. “I think we can ride the effort we were showing there defensively and keep that moving forward against Mark Twain.”
Palmyra (5-5) will play No. 2 seed Canton (9-3) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Palmyra has already played Canton twice this season, losing both times.
“Our girls know them and we will be ready to go,” Brandenburg said. “They got some great athletes all over the floor, so we will need to be ready to defend and we will need to hit some shots.”