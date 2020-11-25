PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra has been one of the top boys basketball teams in the area the past few years, but Clarence Cannon Conference rival Monroe City has ended the Panthers season three out of the past four years.
Palmyra finished the 2019-20 season with a 22-5 record, with four of their losses coming from Monroe City. Palmyra has not defeated Monroe City since Dec. 9, 2017, in the Monroe City Tournament.
“Monroe City has been our nemesis over the last few years,” said Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood. “They are extremely talented again, and very well-coached. It’s going take someone’s best game to knock them off.”
Palmyra graduated CCC Co-Player of the Year Jayden Durst, who is slated to begin his freshman year with the Hannibal-LaGrange University men’s basketball team.
“It will be extremely difficult to replace someone as talented as Jayden,” Wood said. “He loves the game and set the bar high for us as a team with his mentality.”
Palmyra returns its next three high scorers from last season — Zane Meyers, Aaron Stamper and Abe Haerr. The Panthers will also rely on Quade Plunkett, who has the ability to score inside the paint and on the outside.
“Our strong senior class will be depended on to lead this group by setting the example with consistent effort and attitude,” Wood said. “They have had lots of success with multiple sports and obviously know what it takes to win.”
With the Palmyra football team advancing to the state tournament, players such as Haerr, Meyers and Plunkett have missed practices.
“I look for the football kids to be a bit rusty in their performance,” Wood said. “We only had a chance for five contact days through the summer and haven’t had much contact with them this fall. I think the transition for them will be easy though, but it might take some time before we hit full stride.”
Some new players who will have an impact are junior guards Laydin Lochman and Alex Loman, who were both leaders on the junior varsity team last season. Palmyra also has six-foot six-inch senior Bennett Stice, who figures to play a role.
Wood said there were other players who could contribute in 2020-21.
“Junior Adam Goodwin is back out this year after sitting last year out,” Wood said. “Bear Bock is a six-foot three-inch freshman, who has solid ball skills and can make teammates around him better with his passing skills. Also have several sophomores who are eager to contribute.”
The coaching staff has not decided on a starting lineup, and players are competing for spots in practice.
Wood thinks Palmyra will have a balanced offensive attack this season.
“It could be a number of different players that may lead us in scoring on different nights,” Wood said. “Zane and Aaron will be looked to in tough situations where they will be asked to create offense for us, whether it is setting up teammates or finding shots of their own.”
Last season, Palmyra held its opponents to around 40 points per game. Wood wants his defense to play at the same level in the 2020-21 season.
“There’s always a few nights of the year where shots aren’t falling and the defensive effort kept us in games we probably should not have been in,” Wood said. “Abe Haerr does a great job of contesting around the basket. Quade, Aaron and Zane are good on-ball defenders.
The Dec. 1 season opener against Mark Twain had to be postponed to Dec. 17 due to virus cases putting the Ralls County R-II School District on virtual learning through Dec. 2.
Palmyra will now open its season up on Friday, Dec. 4 at Canton.
“The virus has already played a key factor with several players having to quarantine,” Wood said. “It’s going to be interesting, but I think guys will be willing to step up and replace, if need be. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the season, so we are just hoping and praying we get to have a full season.”