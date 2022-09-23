PALMYRA, Mo. — Tim Southers has filled out his coaching staff for the Palmyra girls basketball with two hires that have local ties.
Both new assistant coaches have recent playing experience at both the high school and collegiate levels.
Nicole Kroeger returns to Palmyra after five years of playing basketball at the University of Northern Iowa. She was a starting point guard her last three seasons and team captain her final two seasons.
"I'm really excited," Kroeger said. "When I was in high school, I had a great head coach and a great assistant coach that helped me a lot. So when Coach Southers asked me, I debated whether or not if I wanted to come back. I realized I had good coaches in high school and just like them, I wanted to help out and give back any way possible."
Kroeger brings a pedigree of being a four-year starter at Palmyra, earning All-State honors and was a three-time Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year.
Even some of the girls' parents are excited about the return of Kroeger to the Palmyra girls basketball program.
"Nicole came around this summer and a lot of them already know Nicole from watching Nicole play," Southers said. "So she wasn't necessarily new to the program from that standpoint. When they heard about it, the girls were really excited. They know they can help them get to that next level."
Kaitlin Benson starred from nearby Highland, a conference rival, and graduated in 2019.
Benson played three seasons at Columbia College before coming home and accepting her new role as an assistant coach for Palmyra.
"(Coach) Southers has given me an opportunity to work with these girls and help develop them into good players," Benson said. "I think we are going to have a great team this year."
Benson has known Southers since she was a ball girl for Culver-Stockton College, where Southers used to coach at.
"I still have the ball they gave me for Christmas with all of their names signed on it," Benson said. "I've know (Coach) Southers for a long time and he's a great man and I can't wait to learn from them."
Both assistant coaches are able to take their individual experiences and use it to teach the younger generation.
"It's great because both of them are able to take specialty positions," Southers said. "Kaitlin was a great point guard, so she's able to work with the point guards. Nicole is able to work with our 2s and our 3s, which is great as well."
The recent playing experience by Benson and Kroeger form a perfect compliment to Southers, who has over two decades of coaching experience.
"When you kind of have an older voice in the room, it's great to have a younger voice in the room," Southers said. "Both of them have been great with that. The girls know they've just got done doing it and I've seen them do it at a high level, so it definitely brings some more credence to what they say."
It's a coaching staff that matches the talent on Palmyra's roster.
The Lady Panthers are coming off a 19-8 season and fell just short of district championship last season, and return most of their players.
"I'm really excited since I was three hours away from home and I was never able to come back and watch Palmyra much," Kroeger said. "I know a couple of them -- Clare (Williams), Sydney (Compton), Candra King and Taytum White. I know their basketball skills from watching them grow up and being in Palmyra."
Williams is excited about the new additions to the coaching staff as she enters her sophomore season and thinks they will be a good resource for the team.
"It's going to be really good," Williams said. "They all used to play college, so they know everything. I know Nicole Kroeger and she's been my best friend since kindergarten and we've always worked out together."
Compton said the new assistants will help with making adjustments.
"I think it's great because they've been there before," Compton said. "Kaitlin is from Highland, so we are all from the same area and it all just works better. It's great having Nicole coming back and it's a lot of help."
