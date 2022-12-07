MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Palmyra rode out a fast start in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament semifinal to a 57-50 victory over Louisiana on Wednesday night.
The Panthers scored 12 points before Louisiana was able to score, putting the Bulldogs in an early hole they were unable to climb out of.
"It was real important," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "For any team, it's important to come out quick. It gave us some confidence and helped us sustain through."
Palmyra was aided by some early sharpshooting from senior Tyler Banta, who drained two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter.
Banta finished second on Palmyra in scoring with 15 points.
"He was knocking down some shots with confidence and that's what we needed him to do," Rea said.
Louisiana slowly started creeping back into the game as senior Jack Logan scored nine points in the second quarter after being shut out in the first.
Palmyra had a 30-20 lead by halftime and would lead 41-30 by the end of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little and too late. Junior Ethen Harrison scored eight of his nine points in the fourth.
"We still have some things to shore up," Rea said. "When we start to get a lead, we need to be calmer and take care of what we want instead of doing that just the first four minutes of a game. We are learning and a wins a win."
Logan finished with a team-high 17 points for Louisiana and also led the team with six boards.
Panthers junior Bear Bock led Palmyra with 18 points, while pulling down six boards.
"(Bock) did a good job inside," Rea said.
Palmyra senior Carson Hicks added 12 points and came away with a team-high nine rebounds.
Louisiana (3-2) will play in the third-place game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Palmyra (5-0) will play in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
"Really, it's just getting healthy," Rea said of preparing for Saturday. "We are missing two guys tonight. Some of the other guys have been sick this week. It's making sure we stay healthy and get some rest."
