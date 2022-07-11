PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra released its fall 2022 softball schedule, which will see the Lady Panthers open up their season in the Troy Tournament from Aug. 26-27.
Prior to the season-opening tournament, Palmyra will participate in a preseason jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. at Flower City Park.
Palmyra will have its home opener on Aug. 30 against Louisiana at Flower City Park, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
The remaining home games for Palmyra include Moberly on Sept. 12, Clark County on Sept. 13, Bowling Green on Sept. 15, Elsberry on Sept. 19, Highland on Sept. 26, Brookfield on Sept. 27 and Canton on Oct. 3.
The remaining road games for Palmyra include Mark Twain on Sept. 1, La Plata on Sept. 6, Monroe City on Sept. 8, the Canton Cluster on Sept. 10, South Shelby on Sept. 20, Macon on Sept. 22, the Montgomery Cluster on Sept. 24, the Mexico Cluster on Oct. 1, Troy on Oct. 5, Centralia on Oct. 6 and Hannibal on Oct. 10.
Palmyra is coming off a 12-7 record last season.
