PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra has released its 2022 cross country schedule for both its boys and girls teams.
Palmyra will open up the season on Sept. 2 with the Mexico Invitational.
The Panthers will host its invitational on Sept. 10 in the second meet of the season.
Prior to the Clarence Cannon Conference meet, Palmyra will compete at QND on Sept. 13, at Fulton on Sept. 17, Gans Creek on Sept. 24 and Quincy High School on Oct. 1.
Palmyra will compete in the conference meet on Oct. 3 at Clark County.
Palmyra will close out the regular season with a Oct. 8 meet at Marion County and a Oct. 21 meet at Bowling Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.