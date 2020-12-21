LOUISIANA, Mo. -- After falling to Canton on Friday, the Palmyra girls basketball team bounced back on Monday with a 63-9 road win over Louisiana.
The Lady Panthers took a 22-4 lead after a quarter of play and went to halftime with a 44-7 lead.
A pair of freshman led the way offensively for Palmyra. Candra King scored 18 points, while Taytum White scored 10 points.
Palmyra enters winter break with a 4-2 record. The Lady Panthers will not return to action until Jan. 12, when Palmyra hosts Knox County.