PALMRYA, Mo. -- After falling short to Canton in its home tournament championship game on Saturday, Palmyra put the Tony Lenzini Tournament disappointment behind them on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers defeated Brookfield 53-44, holding the lead the entire game at Palmyra High School.
"Very good defensive effort," said Palmyra girls head coach Tim Southers. "We left a lot of points out there, so it's good that our defense showed up like it did. I think we missed about 15 makeable shots that we usually make. That's something we can improve upon, but I really like the great defensive effort."
Juniors Taytum White and Candra King, along with sophomore Sydney Compton, each scored four points in the first quarter to help Palmyra take an early 12-6 lead.
Palmyra built its lead up to 23-15 by halftime as it struggled to score, but defended well.
Lady Panthers senior Abbey Redd hit some key shots during the second half to swing momentum back to Palmyra's favor.
Redd finished with 11 points, four steals and a rebound.
"(Redd) did a great job of getting shots down," Southers said. "I asked her to be more aggressive when we were watching film the other day. I asked her to go out there and get 10 points and she did that."
Palmyra saved its best offensive effort for the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points to seal up the win.
Compton scored a team-high 16 points, while coming away with seven rebounds and a steal.
King came away with 10 points and nine rebounds, providing a force in the post.
"That's been our bread and butter all year long -- getting shots from them on a consistent basis," Southers said.
White finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Palmyra (15-4) will play at Macon (5-10) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday for the girls game.
"It's going to be another tough conference game on the road against a tough opponent," Southers said. "We got to be ready to play."
