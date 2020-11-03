Palmyra readies for Clark County rematch in semifinals

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra (9-0) will face a familiar foe in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals, when they host Clark County (4-4) on Friday.
The Indians gave Palmyra one of the toughest tests they had all year on Oct. 2 at Clark County. It took a last-second field goal from Landyn Smith to give the Panthers a 15-14 win.
“I know it will be a another tough game,” said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. “Clark County is one of the best teams in the Clarence Cannon Conference and (are) always ready to play.”
One big difference is the semifinal game will be played at Palmyra, instead of Clark County. The Panthers are coming off a bye week after finishing the regular season with a perfect record.
“It is always fun to play at home, but honestly our team and fans travel well,” Miles said. “So we are just excited to be playing and would be glad to play anywhere.”
One advantage for Palmyra is they are coming off a bye week, with extra time to prepare for Friday’s district semifinal game against Bowling Green.
“In our off-week, we have tried to do the things to improve ourselves and just get better at what we do in all three aspects of the game,” Miles said.
Clark County is coming off a 52-20 shootout win over Highland in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals last week.
The Indians offense is led senior quarterback Sam Wheeler, senior wide receiver Layne Sommers and senior running back Kenny Harrell.
“CC is an outstanding team and we just have to do our job and play fundamental football and be great tacklers,” Miles said. “(We) can’t take anything for granted and play hard for four quarters.”
Palmyra has predominantly relied on its running game, utilizing several different running backs throughout the season. Whether if it’s Wade Begley, Ross Arch, Peyton Timbrook or Hayes Miller, the Panthers running game has been strong this season.
Except against Clark County, when the Indians held Palmyra to 91 team rushing yards, with a 2.8 yards per carry average.
Miles is hoping for more success on the ground in Palmyra’s second meeting with Clark County.
“We hope to get off the ball and be physical,” Miles said. “They have an outstanding defense, and we have to be fundamental and do our job.”
Panthers quarterback Brody Lehenbauer passed more than usual in Palmyra’s Week 6 victory over Clark County. Lehenbauer went 10-for-24 for 199 yards, averaging 19.9 per pass. He also ran in a touchdown.
“We hope to be able to throw the football if we can’t run, but we have to be able to move the ball down the field one way or another,” Miles said.