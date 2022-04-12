PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra was down 17-1 at one point during Tuesday’s game against Clark County at Flower City Park, but still found a way to win.
The Panthers rallied back to defeat the Indians 20-17 and win their second straight game.
Palmyra (2-7) will play on the road against Monroe City (1-3) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
