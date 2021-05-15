MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It was a successful day for Palmyra in the girls Class 2 Sectional 2 track and field on Saturday at Monroe City High School.
Palmyra qualified in seven out of 12 individual events they competed in and qualified for three relay races. Palmyra finished third in both the 4X200 and 4X400-meter relays, while placing fourth in the 4X800-meter relay.
"We knew we would have a tough one in the 4X8 because we honestly have five of the top 10 teams in the state in our sectionals," said Palmyra girls track head coach Nick Koetters. "We were able to run 10:41, our best time of the year. Our 4X2 team ran a 1:52, which was our best time by a second."
Palmyra sophomore Mallory Sublette won the triple jump with a height of 10.34 meters. She is also part of Palmyra's 4X200 and 4X400-meter relay teams that qualified for state.
Palmyra freshman Candra King placed third in the shot put and second in the discus to qualify for both events.
"The funny thing is discus is probably her better event, but she has been getting better and better at shot put," Koetters said. "I think she can do well (at state) when she gets there in the shot, as well."
Palmyra had two athletes qualify for high jump, with freshman Chloe Hicks placing second and junior Dyoni Mundy placing fourth.
In pole vault, Palmyra will also be sending two athletes with sophomore Abbey Redd placing second and freshman Alaina Loman placing third.
"It feels great," Redd said. "This is (Loman's) first year ever doing track, so I said let's do pole vault because we both did gymnastics together. She feels pretty accomplished for doing all of this."
It would be Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood who would end up winning the pole vault over her two Palmyra rivals. She set a personal record with a height of 3.23 meters.
"Carly and I have been involved in doing this with each other since middle school," Redd said. "We've been hand in hand with each other with the same heights and everything. We just push each other every time we compete with each other."
Youngblood also qualified for state in the 100-meter hurdles after finishing fourth.
"It's awesome," Youngblood said. "Freshman year, I barely missed going to state. So this year, I'm really excited to get to go and see how I do down there."
Monroe City senior Lexie Birt qualified for state after placing second in the 300-meter hurdles.
"It's crazy because I worked so hard and I finally got to state my senior year," Birt said. "Really good competition and I set my school record again."
Rounding out the individual state-qualifiers for Monroe City was junior Emmalee Williams, who placed third in the 800-meter dash.
Monroe City will send two relay teams to state, with the 4X400-meter relay team placing second and the 4X800-meter relay team placing fourth. Williams and Lauren Smith are part of both teams. Rounding out the 4X400-meter relay team is Abigail Smith and Birt, while Ella Hays and Hannah Jo Wheeler round out the 4X800-meter relay team.
Mark Twain placed third in the 4X100-meter relay race with a team of Madison Boleach, Autumn Armour, Bre Black and Audrey Ross to qualify for state.
Armour also qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, placing third.
"I was nervous, but I thought just get above fourth when I was running," Armour said. "I like having girls who are faster than me (in the race) because it helps push me a lot."
Marion County junior Delaney Straus placed first in three events, the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. She qualified for state in the fourth event after placing second in the 400-meter dash.
"I know there's going to be competition at state that's a lot better than I've seen all year," Straus said. "Although I did run against (Brookfield's) Alex Sharp once this season and she really helped push me and make me better. Here, I kind of have to save some energy, so I can make all of my events. At state, we are just going to lay it all out there."
The Mustangs will also send two other individual qualifiers to state, with Halle Keilholz placing fourth in javelin and Tristen Holt placing third in high jump.
Canton will send sophomore Nariah Clay to state after she placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and second in the 800-meter run.
Paris was unable to qualify in either of the two events they competed in, placing sixth in the 4X200-meter relay and having Riley McKinney place fifth in pole vault.