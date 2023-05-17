Rylan Compton 5.15.JPG

Palmyra shortstop Rylan Compton throws the ball to first base during the Class District 6 quarterfinal against Monroe City on Monday at South Shelby High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

SHELBINA, Mo. -- No. 5 seed Palmyra went into Wednesday's Class 3 District 6 baseball semifinal as huge underdogs to top seeded South Shelby.

The Panthers gave the Cardinals a good run, with South Shelby winning 2-1 with a walk-off steal of home by P.J. Schmidt.

