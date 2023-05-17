SHELBINA, Mo. -- No. 5 seed Palmyra went into Wednesday's Class 3 District 6 baseball semifinal as huge underdogs to top seeded South Shelby.
The Panthers gave the Cardinals a good run, with South Shelby winning 2-1 with a walk-off steal of home by P.J. Schmidt.
Schmidt led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, which was followed by a stolen base. He would later score on a sacrifice fly by Luke Magruder to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
Palmyra took advantage of a pair of South Shelby errors in the third inning that allowed Rylan Compton to reach first base and later score on a second error on a ground ball by Gavin Greving.
Schmidt drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and later advanced on an error before stealing home for the game-winning run.
Cardinals starting pitcher Zaiden Wood pitched 6.1 innings with six strikeouts in a no-decision. Schmidt pitched the final two-thirds of an inning to pick up the win.
Panthers starting pitcher Colby Cook also had a no-decision after going 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts, while allowing two hits, five walks and one earned run.
Greving pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief and had a tough-luck loss after allowing an unearned run.
Rayce Ragar went 2-for-2 with a walk for the Panthers.
Palmyra ends its season with a 2-20 record and will graduate Jon Lundberg and Clayton Deming.
South Shelby (19-5) will host Clark County (20-7) in the Class 3 District 6 championship game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.