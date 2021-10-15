PALMYRA, Mo. — Battling through injuries and adversity, Palmyra pulled through and defeated South Shelby 27-8 in the final home game of the regular season on Friday.
Panthers head coach Kevin Miles said he is proud of how his team played on both sides of the ball.
“It says a lot about them, about who they are and how they were raised,” Miles said. “They are great young men. They needed this win. We didn’t play great, but we won ... an ugly win is still a win.”
Without the services of starting quarterback Collin Arch, Palmyra turned to Adam Goodwin as the signal caller.
“(Goodwin) is a kid who hasn’t played quarterback in two years,” Miles said. “For him to come in last week in the second half and to play the way he did then and today, you can’t say enough about him. That’s a testament to him as an individual.”
South Shelby won the coin toss and elected to receive the kickoff, but Palmyra caught the Cardinals off-guard with an onside kick that the Panthers recovered.
Palmyra capitalized on recovering the onside kick with a touchdown drive in the Panthers opening possession. Goodwin threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Landyn Smith after some solid runs from Nolyn Richards.
South Shelby answered back in their next possession when quarterback Trevon Countryman threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Kendal Hammond. After making a two-point conversion, the Cardinals took the lead.
Goodwin ran in a 25-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to regain the lead for Palmyra at 14-8 after a Smith extra point kick.
Goodwin ran in his second touchdown with 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a five-yard run. After a Smith extra point kick, Palmyra took a 21-8 lead to halftime.
“Adam is a good kid and he’s a hard worker,” Miles said. “Ever since he’s been in the program, he’s always been that guy who will do whatever he needs to do to be successful.”
There was not much scoring in the second half, with neither team scoring in the third quarter.
Smith ran in a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put South Shelby away. He would later come through with a key interception on defense.
“Landyn is a darn good football player,” Miles said. “He’s just another one of those guys in the senior class that you can put him where you need to and he’s just going to get things done. He made a big run late in the game on a jet play. Somebody missed a block and he scrambled and turned a five-yard loss into a 21-yard gain.”
Palmyra (4-4) will close out the regular season with a road game against Centralia (4-3) on Friday, Oct. 22.
Miles said Centralia is a big and physical team that will be a tough matchup.
“We will have a bus ride (to Centralia) and we are going to play one of the most successful programs in the Clarence Cannon Conference,” Miles said. “We will have to get out and continue to get better and improve. We kind of control our own destiny. If we win that game, there’s a good chance we will be a No. 2 seed in our district. Which is where we want to be. There’s a lot riding on that game next week for us.”
