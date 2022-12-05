MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Palmyra found itself down a point to Paris at halftime after a sluggish first half in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament opener on Monday.
The Panthers outscored the Coyotes by 15 points in the second half to earn a 42-28 win.
Palmyra junior Bear Bock scored 13 points in the second half to help lead the comeback. He finished with a team-high 17 points.
Panthers senior Carson Hicks added 13 points, while Tyler Banta drained a couple of 3-pointers.
Coyotes senior Mason Edwards scored a team-high 13 points.
Paris (1-3) will play Mark Twain (2-2) in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Palmyra (4-0) will play Louisiana (3-1) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
South Shelby routs Paris in girls opener
South Shelby was raining 3-pointers on Monday in its first round matchup against Paris in the Monroe City girls basketball tournament.
The Lady Birds connected with 13 3-pointers to earn a 72-10 win over Paris.
South Shelby freshman Hannah Gaines scored a team-high 18 points.
Lady Birds senior Kaylee Gaines added 12 points, while sophomore Belle Roush put up eight points.
Paris (2-2) will play Mark Twain (2-2) in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
South Shelby (4-0) will play Monroe City (1-3) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
