CENTER, Mo. -- The mixture of speed and power paid off for Palmyra in Thursday's road softball game against Mark Twain.
The Lady Panthers exploded for six walks and 14 hits to earn a 18-6 win over the Lady Tigers.
"Waiting back on their pitcher was tough for some of our girls," said Palmyra head coach Lex Meyers. "They did a really good job of seeing the middle of the ball."
Palmyra struck right off the bat when Abbey Redd, who walked stole second and third base and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Panthers would steal eight bases in total, playing and aggressive style of play on the base paths.
"We focus a lot on base running," Meyers said. "Our top three or four girls are pretty fast, so we get them in scoring position and that's exactly what we did today."
That set the tone for the Lady Panthers, who scored seven runs in the first inning. Key hits for Palmyra included a RBI double by Kennedy Wilson, two-RBI single by Jenna McVeigh and a two-RBI single by Bella McBride.
The second inning was silent offensively as both teams were held scoreless.
However, Palmyra got another rally going in the third inning with an RBI double by Anna Ragar, three-run home run by Redd, RBI double by Hailey Kroeger and RBI triple by Wilson.
Mark Twain got a rally of its own cooking in the bottom half of the third, with an RBI single by Bronwyn Harding and a three-RBI triple by Taylor Martin.
"(Martin) hits the ball very well when she's locked in and there were a couple of times she was," said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. "So, I was very pleased with that."
Alaina Loman hit a two-RBI double in the top of the fourth inning for Palmyra.
With Mark Twain facing a five-inning loss, the Lady Tigers rallied for two runs to force a sixth inning. Leadoff hitter Shaelyn Shepherd scored on an error, while Mariah Clements scored off an single by Raelyn Stout.
"We keep battling," Asbury said. "After that seven-run first inning, we didn't quit. So that's what I've tried to instill in them. Whether if you are up or down, we play as hard as we possibly can."
Stout also made several outstanding catches in left field for Mark Twain.
"She had a lot of good plays out there," Asbury said. "Very proud of her. I know that she's in her first year of starting, so to see that success out there is pretty good."
Palmyra capitalized on Mark Twain errors in the sixth inning to score three more runs, which would eventually clinch victory after the Lady Tigers were held scoreless in the bottom half.
Wilson went five innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing three walks, four hits and four earned runs to earn the win.
"(Wilson) pitched really well," Meyers said. "She found the strike zone early and just stuck with it."
Harding pitched all six innings for Mark Twain and had three strikeouts, and has been the starting pitcher for all four games this season.
"(Harding) did pretty well," Asbury said. "I think she pitched better today than she did on Tuesday. She's got to keep working on her confidence in herself."
Tenlee Voss pitched the final inning in relief for Palmyra and had one strikeout.
Mark Twain (0-4) will play at Montgomery County (1-2) in its next game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
"I am going to give them a three-day weekend," Asbury said. "We've been at it for awhile, so I'm going to give them a little break to reset."
Palmyra (3-3) will play at La Plata (1-0) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
"We are going to make sure we don't make anymore errors on defense," Meyers said. "We'll practice hard and get ready for Tuesday."
