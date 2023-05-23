MEXICO, Mo. -- Palmyra had a big day in the Class 3 Sectional 2 track and field meet on Saturday, with the girls team placing third overall.
Palmyra will once again send two girls to compete in the state meet for pole vault after Abbey Redd won the event and Alaina Loman placed third.
Candra King won the girls shot put and also punched her ticket to state in discus after placing third.
Tenlee Voss will be heading to state after placing fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles. She fell short of state in the 300-meter hurdles after placing eighth.
Chloe Hicks punched her ticket to state after placing fourth in girls high jump.
The Palmyra 4x200-meter relay team of Voss, Bella McBride, Loman and Taytum White placed fourth with a season-best time of 1:48.64 to advance to the state meet.
Palmyra's 4x400-meter relay team of Laurin Sheputis, Mallory Sublette, Loman and White fell just short of qualifying for state after placing fifth with a season-best time of 4:16.28.
The Palmyra 4x100-meter relay team of Voss, Loma, McBride and White placed eighth.
Hailey Kroeger just missed qualifying for state after placing fifth in girls javelin.
Mallory Sublette placed eighth in girls triple jump.
Carson Hicks is headed to state after placing second in boys pole vault.
Evan Pennewell placed second in the boys pole vault, advancing to state.
