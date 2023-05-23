Abbey Redd.jpg

File photo of Palmyra's Abbey Redd competing in the pole vault during the 2022 Mark Twain and Becky Thatcher Relays in Hannibal. She won the event at the Mexico sectionals on Saturday and will be headed to state for the third straight year.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MEXICO, Mo. -- Palmyra had a big day in the Class 3 Sectional 2 track and field meet on Saturday, with the girls team placing third overall.

Palmyra will once again send two girls to compete in the state meet for pole vault after Abbey Redd won the event and Alaina Loman placed third.

