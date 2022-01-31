QUINCY, Ill. -- The Palmyra boys wrestling team placed fourth overall at the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament on Saturday.
Panthers junior Collin Arch earned his 100th career win and finished first in the 138 bracket.
Palmyra senior Luke Triplett also earned his 100th career win and finished first in the 220 bracket.
Luke Lawson (106) placed seventh, Audrin McElvain (120) placed fifth, Brayden Pillars (132) placed third, Daylen Stevens (145) placed fifth, Jayden Sharrow (170) placed fourth and Nolyn Richards (285) placed second.
Palmyra will compete in the district meet on Friday, Feb. 11 in a location to be determined.
