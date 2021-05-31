PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Class 3 District 7 baseball champions Palmyra had five players named to the All-District Team.
Among the five Palmyra players named to the All-District Team includes senior pitcher Bennett Stice, senior second baseman/outfielder Brody Lehenbauer, senior third baseman Wade Begley, junior pitcher/outfielder Adam Goodwin and junior first baseman Nolyn Richards.
Palmyra won the district championship after defeating Highland and Monroe City in the Class 3 District 7 bracket and finished the season with a 16-10 record. Palmyra fell to Father Tolton 5-4 in 10 innings in the Class 3 sectional game on May 25.
Monroe City had three players named to the All-District Team. The Monroe City players earning this honor included junior pitcher/shortstop Bo Patterson, senior pitcher Brady Jones and freshman left fielder Owen Fuemmeler.
Monroe City defeated Clark County in the Class 3 District 7 semifinal game before falling to Palmyra in the district final. Monroe City finished the season with a 7-12 record.
Mark Twain had junior pitcher/catcher Riley Brown named to the All-District Team. The Tigers finished the season with a 3-15 record and fell to Highland in the Class 3 District 7 quarterfinal.
Highland had two players earning All-District nods, with senior catcher Logan Dawson and sophomore pitcher Drew Smith earning selections. The Cougars finished the season with a 1-21 record, and defeated Mark Twain in the district quarterfinal before falling to Palmyra in the district semifinal.
Clark County had two All-District players, with freshman left fielder Zander Johnson and freshman center fielder Drew Holsted earning nods. The Indians finished the season with a 7-13 record and fell to Monroe City in the district semifinal.