MENDON, Ill. — After a heartbreaking extra-inning loss to Moberly on Saturday, Palmyra rebounded with a 11-5 win over Unity on Monday in a cross-state baseball game.
Panthers senior pitcher Hunter Wilson earned the win after going four innings. Nolyn Richards pitched three innings of relief to get the save.
Panthers senior Landyn Smith went 2-for-2 with a double and four runs scored. Adam Goodwin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Palmyra (1-7) is back in action on Tuesday, hosting Clark County (6-3) for a 5 p.m. game.
