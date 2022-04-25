HANNIBAL — The Palmyra boys golf team won a quad match at Norwoods Golf Course on Monday.
The Panthers had a low score of 376 to place first. Monroe City was second at 405, Highland was third at 410 and Clark County was fourth at 428.
Jonas Janes had a team-best score of 86, while Laydin Lochman put up a 93.
Up next for Palmyra is a road quad at Canton on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.
