CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain had no answers for Palmyra junior forward Candra King or the Lady Panthers outside shooters during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Mark Twain High School.
King scored 23 points, pulled down six rebounds and played stout defense to help Palmyra overpower Mark Twain 77-20.
"Candra is doing a great job," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "She's the kind of player that we love. She can score inside and has the ability to get to the free throw line and she shot the ball very well from there. Her ability to play defense without fouling has been great as well."
Mark Twain junior forward Taylor Martin had the responsibility of guarding King, and vise-versa when the Lady Tigers were on offense.
Martin finished with a team-high nine points and had two rebounds, but ran into foul trouble as the game went on.
"(Martin) did a great job of playing through the flow of our offense and attacking and scoring off of offensive rebounds," said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. "I'm really proud of how she played on both ends. Candra King is a heck of an assignment to defend and she did about as well as you can."
King scored six points in the first quarter and sophomore forward Sydney Compton complimented her well with seven first quarter points to help give Palmyra a 23-7 lead by the quarter's end.
Palmyra had nine different girls score by halftime and increased its lead to 42-14.
King came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 10 points. Junior guard Taytum White drained a pair of 3-pointers during Palmyra's 29-6 run in the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers shut out Mark Twain in the fourth quarter with the running clock in play.
"The most impressive thing we did today had nothing to do with offense," Southers said. "It had everything to do with the defense. To hold a team to 20 points is amazing."
Compton finished with 12 points and White added 11 points. Sophomore guard Clare Williams drained three 3-pointers on her way to nine points.
The Palmyra bench combined for 14 points, led by seven points from junior Ashley Bode.
"Our depth showed tonight," Southers said. "All five players who started were able to get multiple good looks at the basket. They were being very unselfish with the way they played by making the extra pass and not caring who scores."
Mark Twain (0-2) will host Community (2-0) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
"It's going to be another high pressure team that will give us a little different look than Palmyra," Boswell said. "It's going to be another tough one where we are really going to have to come out and compete. I like how we match up and I think we can put out a pretty good showing."
In the long run, playing tough competition like Palmyra and South Shelby is something Mark Twain feels will be beneficial for its program.
"We are going to learn from this," Boswell said. "It's never fun or easy to lose like this, but I told them I had a similar loss my first year here and we still came back and won 10 games. So we can be competitive as long as we learn from this experience."
Palmyra (2-0) will play at Canton (1-0) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
These two teams met up three times during summer league play with Canton holding a 2-1 advantage.
"Canton is tough," Southers said. "They are a well-coached team. I know Coach (Danielle) Baker. We go way back to when she was playing at Canton High School and I was coaching at Culver-Stockton. She does an outstanding job. Nariah Clay is one of the best point guards in the area."
