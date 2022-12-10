MONROE CITY, Mo. -- South Shelby was a roadblock for Palmyra last season, with the Lady Panthers falling in all three games between the two teams.
Naturally, South Shelby and Palmyra met up in the 98th Annual Monroe City girls basketball tournament championship game on Saturday.
Palmyra got the monkey off its back and defeated South Shelby 56-54 in a back-and-forth thriller that may well be an early preview of the Class 3 District 6 championship game.
"It felt awesome," said Palmyra sophomore Clare Williams. "We were coming in ready to go and just did our thing."
It was the first Monroe City Tournament championship for Palmyra since 2017.
"It was like overcoming a demon," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "It's something where you were so close to getting to ... and finally getting the taste of victory. We just overcome some big things today."
The first quarter was a defensive struggle with both teams having trouble making shots.
Lady Birds senior Miranda Patterson scored six points in the first quarter to help South Shelby take a 12-6 lead by quarter's end.
Palmyra went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter, with sophomore Sydney Compton hitting a bucket to take the lead. The Lady Panthers would enter halftime with a 29-25 lead.
The Lady Panthers also had a pair of 3-pointers from junior Taytum White and seven points from Candra King, who dominated the paint in the second quarter.
King finished with a team-high seven rebounds and scored 14 points.
White led Palmyra in scoring with 16 points.
"We got good offensive boards," Williams said. "We have Candra King and she's an awesome post player for us. She just took the boards for us. Taytum with those 3's, man those were clutch."
South Shelby senior Hannah Wegman stepped up in the third quarter and put up seven points.
Still, Palmyra would enter the fourth quarter with a 42-38 lead.
The fourth quarter was tense with five different lead changes and the game coming down to the final seconds.
"We were trying to relax," Southers said. "One time during a timeout, all we did was work on breathing. We just breathed and relaxed and not letting the moment overcome you. I thought our girls did a good job. They didn't let that moment be too big for them."
Patterson was a thorn in Palmyra's side during the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points and twice making shots that took the lead for South Shelby. Patterson finished with a team-high 25 points and three rebounds.
In the end it wasn't enough for the Lady Birds because Palmyra came up with some clutch shots of their own.
Williams drained a 3-pointer to tie the game up and finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
"We were doing good," Williams said. "It was hard to hear, but we just did what we could do and we did what was planned."
Compton also hit a bucket to regain the lead, while senior Abbey Redd drained a 3-pointer that would give Palmyra the lead for good.
Patterson missed a shot in the closing seconds that would had tied the game, giving Palmyra the win.
"We were big rivals since last year when we didn't win any of the three games against them," Williams said. "We knew we had something big coming up for us. It was a big test for us."
Palmyra (6-0) will host Quincy Notre Dame (11-1) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
"Every geam we get more and more confidence as we go," Southers said. "We've got some tough games ahead. We don't have to win every one, but we have to know the stuff we do is going to be good enough to get down to Springfield."
