LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- After a slow start, Palmyra kicked into high gear and defeated Knox County 78-28 in the Highland girls basketball tournament quarterfinals on Monday.

All five starters for Palmyra reached double-digit scoring, with sophomore guard Clare Williams leading the way with 19 points.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.