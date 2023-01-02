LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- After a slow start, Palmyra kicked into high gear and defeated Knox County 78-28 in the Highland girls basketball tournament quarterfinals on Monday.
All five starters for Palmyra reached double-digit scoring, with sophomore guard Clare Williams leading the way with 19 points.
Sophomore Sydney Compton added 16 points, while junior guard Taytum White racked up 14 points for Palmyra.
Junior forward Candra King scored 12 points and senior Abbey Redd put up 11 points.
"I love when that happens," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "I love when they are unselfish and not caring about who is scoring. I bet we had at least 20 assists this game. I'm really excited about how we distributed the basketball."
While the final score was lopsided, that was not the case in the first quarter.
Palmyra was sputtering both on offense and defense, giving Knox County a chance to take a 16-14 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter would be the turning point, with Palmyra holding Knox County scoreless.
"I really challenged our girls to step up defensively," Southers said. "I thought that we were kind of not playing our best. When our defense stepped up, we were able to take control of the game."
Baskets also started falling for the Lady Panthers, who scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 42-16 lead into halftime.
Palmyra would extend its lead to 69-26 by the end of the third quarter, sailing smooth in the second half.
Southers was pleased with Palmyra's effort at the little things, such as defense, limiting turnovers and rebounding.
"We try to out-rebound our opponents on both offense and defense," Southers said. "I thought we did that well tonight."
Knox County freshman Kennedy Parrish led her team in scoring with 17 points.
Palmyra (9-2) will face Highland (9-3) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
"It's going to be a lot tougher for us in the next game," Southers said. "Highland is playing well. We are excited to see who we get a chance to play and we've got to do better than we did in the first quarter today."
