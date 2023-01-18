PALMYRA, Mo. -- No. 1 seed and No. 5 seed Canton have become quite familiar with each other this season.
Palmyra won the first meeting 64-52 and Canton defeated Palmyra 54-46 in the third-place game in the Highland Tournament on Jan. 6.
The Panthers broke the tie and defeated Canton 53-34 in Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament semifinal.
"We came in here and knew we didn't want to do that again because we know we are the better team than them," said Palmyra sophomore Marty Smyser III. "We just came in here with some fire and pulled it out."
The biggest motivation for Palmyra was not avenging an earlier defeat to Canton, but having an opportunity to compete for the Panthers' first Tony Lenzini Tournament championship in 24 years.
"Oh yeah, I'm excited," Smyser III said. "Especially since we haven't won since 1999. That's going to be awesome for us to get that chance to win. So hopefully we can do it."
Canton is ready to move on and get ready for Friday's third-place game.
"We knew coming in here it was going to be a tough environment to play in," said Canton head coach Dalton Armontrout. "Palmyra is a tough place to play. I thought our boys held up there for a little bit. We had our chances, but it didn't work out."
Palmyra came out fired up, coming away with a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers dominated the second quarter, holding Canton to just three points. By halftime, Palmyra increased its lead to 24-10.
"It was great," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "That was a huge key that gave us momentum. So defense won that game."
Smyser III also credited Palmyra's defense.
"We were playing really intense and playing our switches well and just holding them to very few points," Smyser III said. "It was just 10 points at halftime, that was big for sure."
Leading the way in the first half for Palmyra was junior Carson Hicks, who scored eight points during the first two quarters.
The early hole was too much for Canton to overcome despite its offense picking up in the third quarter.
"We settled for a lot of jump shots tonight," Armontrout said. "We'll fix it tomorrow and get ready for Friday."
During the fourth quarter, Smyser III connected with 7-of-8 free throws to help Palmyra seal it up.
Smyser III just set a school record with 11 3-pointers in a single game during Monday's quarterfinal win. He scored 12 points on Wednesday.
"Yeah, I think it did for sure," Smyser III said of his increased confidence. "I think we played better as a team tonight and played well late. Those free throws helped, for sure."
Panthers junior Bear Bock scored a team-high 18 points and came away with 10 boards.
Palmyra junior Carson Hicks added 12 points and four boards.
Tigers sophomore Preston Brewer did a fantastic job on rebounding, coming away with a team-high nine rebounds. He also led Canton in scoring with nine points.
Canton (9-8) will play in the third-place game at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Palmyra (13-4) will play in the championship game at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
"We're just going to keep working on the things we need to shore up and get ready to battle because no matter who we play, they are going to come at us hard," Rea said. "We got to be ready to play a full 32 minutes. Not a good first half and a bad third quarter. We've got to put four quarters together and see what happens."
