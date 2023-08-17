2023 Palmyra softball.JPG

The 2023 Palmyra softball team. Front row left to right: Jerzey Ramey, Bella McBride, Madi Fessenden, Arizona Mitchell, Aubrey Hillman and Sophie Hicks. Back row: Marney Plunkett, Hailey Kroeger, Lexie Peuster, Sophie Zeiger, Norah Augsburg, Grace Scifres, Riley Sutter and Alaina Loman. Not pictured: Amaya Hamlin and Chloe Chamberlain.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra enters the 2023 softball season with a new head coach hoping to revitalize a mixture of veterans and youth on the ball club.

Jenny Jansen takes over as head coach from Lex Meyers, who stepped down after last season, but retained assistant coach Macy Bross and added longtime former baseball coach Mark Loman as an assistant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.