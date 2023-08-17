PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra enters the 2023 softball season with a new head coach hoping to revitalize a mixture of veterans and youth on the ball club.
Jenny Jansen takes over as head coach from Lex Meyers, who stepped down after last season, but retained assistant coach Macy Bross and added longtime former baseball coach Mark Loman as an assistant.
"It's been awesome," Jansen said. "It's similar to being a team captain in college, which I did that and that was a role I played. I'm really enjoying it and like being able to run practices the way I want."
Jansen was a former standout player at Southern Illinois-Carbondale and played high school ball at Warrenton.
The new coach has already put her stamp on Palmyra.
"Coach (Jansen) is really close with all of us," said Palmyra senior left fielder Lexie Peuster. "She knows a lot about the game, so we connected with her pretty well. She's really smart with what she is doing. She's helped us out a lot."
Palmyra is coming off a 12-16 season and fell to Fulton in the Class 3 District 3 semifinal.
The Lady Panthers would like to improve upon that for the 2023 season.
"It would be awesome for us to win a district championship," Peuster said. "I feel like we could've done it last year, but we just had some flukes. As long as we work hard, I really think we can get there."
Coach Jansen said the girls have talked about their goals of being a winning team and advancing further in the postseason over the summer.
"From a coaching standpoint, I'm being realistic with them and I think that's in reality as long as people stay healthy and doing the things we need to do," Jansen said. "I'm pushing them hard and they're buying in. I think if we keep this up all season, we got a good shot at it."
Jansen has had Palmyra work on fundamentals during practice.
"I think we lacked in that area and I've seen a lot of improvement in ground balls," Jansen said. "Progressively, we've been working in and getting into situations and just talking and communicating well. Just knowing where we need to be and when we need to be there."
Palmyra returns plenty of experience in the outfield with seniors Bella McBride and Peuster.
"They can track balls down and they both have a lot of speed and good arms," Jansen said. "So if the ball gets hit out there, I'm not too worried about it."
Senior Alaina Loman will anchor the infield as Palmyra's shortstop.
Palmyra will go with a platoon at third base and sophomore starters at first and second.
Senior Hailey Kroeger returns for her fourth season as starting catcher, and will help stabilize a young pitching staff.
"(Kroeger) will catch a lot for us and her bat has looked really good," Jansen said.
Palmyra graduated Kennedy Wilson and will go with a trio of younger pitchers this season.
The most experienced pitcher is sophomore Arizona Mitchell, who just recovered from injury.
"My sophomore Arizona Mitchell just got cleared from her physical therapist," Jansen said. "She threw yesterday and looked really good. She throws a lot of pitches and her speed looked good, so I'm excited for her and I hope she can stay healthy."
The Lady Panthers will also utilize the freshmen duo of Marney Plunkett and Riley Sutter in the circle.
"They are both pretty young, but they are learning a lot," Peuster said. "I can definitely tell every day they are getting better and better."
Palmyra hopes to have a stronger offense this season.
"I'm pretty confident in it," Peuster said. "We have a lot of young players coming in, but I've noticed improvement throughout our entire lineup. We are pretty strong and I think we can do some pretty good things."
The Lady Panthers hope to use their speed to its advantage on the base paths.
"We have a lot of speed, especially with our upperclassmen," Peuster said. "Our seniors and juniors are fast. We have Bella and Alaina and they are really fast. We have a lot of track stars."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25-26 -- Troy Leadoff Classic
Aug. 29 -- at Louisiana
Aug. 31 -- Mark Twain
Sept. 5 -- La Plata
Sept. 7 -- Monroe City
Sept. 9 -- Palmyra Softball Cluster
Sept. 11 -- at Moberly
Sept. 12 -- at Clark County
Sept. 14 -- at Bowling Green
Sept. 18 -- at Elsberry
Sept. 19 -- South Shelby
Sept. 21 -- Macon
Sept. 23 -- at Montgomery County Cluster
Sept. 25 -- at Highland
Sept. 26 -- at Brookfield
Sept. 30 -- at Southern Boone Cluster
Oct. 2 -- at Canton
Oct. 4 -- Troy Buchanan
Oct. 5 -- Centralia
Oct. 9 -- Hannibal
