PALMYRA, Mo. -- There is a feeling of unfinished business for Palmyra as the girls basketball team has been putting in hard work over the summer.
Overall, it was a very successful 2021-22 season for the Lady Panthers.
Palmyra improved by 11 wins and saw the emergence of three All-Conference players in Candra King, Sydney Compton and Clare Williams.
Yet, Palmyra is hungry for more success after finishing second in districts for the fourth season in a row.
"We just need to keep getting in the gym every day," said Palmyra guard Taytum White. "Even if it's not with coach, just go on your own and keep getting better. Then believing in ourselves. If we do this as a team, we can make it further than last year."
The Lady Panthers came so close to its first district title since the 2015-16 season, before ultimately falling to South Shelby 59-55 in the Class 3 District 6 championship game last season.
Palmyra started the district title game with a 13-4 run and held a lead as late as the latter part of the third quarter until the Lady Birds ultimately rallied back.
"I feel like we need to transition the ball more and maybe get up on defense and talk more," Williams said. "Be more vocal with each other because the crowd was crazy. I've never experienced that before in my life until that time. It was very cool to me, but we had that in the bag and I think we could have had it."
Junior Ashley Bode is ready to focus on the future.
"I think we just need to focus on our next possession and work on forgetting about our mistakes," Bode said. "Make our next play better to cover what we might have messed up and that will help us move on further."
While it was a heartbreaking loss for Palmyra, the Lady Panthers played much better against South Shelby in the district title game than it did during two regular season losses where Palmyra were outscored by double-digit margins.
"It definitely will (be motivation)," said guard Abbey Redd. "Most of our girls are returning and most of them are returning, so it's going to give us a second shot at them and kind of give us something to push us."
South Shelby will return four All-Conference players and once again be a formidable opponent, but Palmyra has concentrated on improving its own play rather than focus on the past.
Palmyra head coach Tim Southers said he wants the team to compete at a high level every time they take the floor.
"We want to go as far as we possibly can," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "We are not focused on one team. We are focused on playing the best basketball we can play every time we step on the floor and getting better every day. We are not going to take anyone for granted or take anyone lightly."
The Lady Panthers graduated Jansen Juette and Jaynee Durst, but remain a team will a lot of depth.
"I really think that it's great that we are going to be two deep at every position," Southers said. "We are going to be a very deep team. We are not just going to play five or six players. We are going to play a deep bench. We are going to play a lot of different people. They are going to be hard to prepare for with opposing teams."
Southers is entering his first season as Palmyra's head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the boys team last season.
During the offseason, Southers has implemented a faster style of play and has brought a family atmosphere to the team.
"We've been playing at a pace that we all really like," Redd said. "It's definitely different than what it was last year. We are allowed to run up and down the court and do our own thing. It's going to help us work together more."
